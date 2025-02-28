 Players with more sixes than Rohit Sharma in Champions Trophy history

Sourav Ganguly hit 17 sixes - the most by a cricketer in Champions Trophy history.

Chris Gayle stands second with 15 sixes.

Eoin Morgan hit 14 sixes in the Champions Trophy.

Shane Watson hit 12 sixes in the Champions Trophy.

Paul Collingwood hit 11 sixes in the Champions Trophy.

Hardik Pandya hit 10 sixes in the Champions Trophy.

Shahid Afridi also smacked 10 sixes in the Champions Trophy.

India captain Rohit Sharma has hit 9 sixes so far in the Champions Trophy - the same as Craig McMillan, David Miller, Jacques Kallis and Brian Lara.

