 Players with less number of wins as ODI captain than Steve Smith

Steve Smith hung his boots as far as the ODIs were concerned with 5,800 runs in 170 matches including 12 centuries and 28 wickets with his leg-spin. As a captain, Smith led Australia in 64 matches with the team winning 32 of them under him. Take a look at high-profile captains with fewer wins than Smith in ODIs as captain-

Aaron Finch (Australia) - 31 wins in 55 matches

Geoff Howarth (New Zealand) - 31 wins in 60 matches

Alistair Campbell (Zimbabwe) - 30 wins in 86 matches

Andrew Strauss (England) - 27 wins in 62 matches

Graham Gooch (England) - 24 wins in 50 matches

Jason Holder (West Indies) - 24 wins in 86 matches

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 23 wins in 73 matches

Kepler Wessels (South Africa) - 20 wins in 52 matches

Daren Sammy (West Indies) - 19 wins in 51 matches

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 17 wins in 53 matches

Duleep Mendis (Sri Lanka) - 11 wins in 61 matches

