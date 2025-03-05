Players with less number of wins as ODI captain than Steve Smith

Steve Smith hung his boots as far as the ODIs were concerned with 5,800 runs in 170 matches including 12 centuries and 28 wickets with his leg-spin. As a captain, Smith led Australia in 64 matches with the team winning 32 of them under him. Take a look at high-profile captains with fewer wins than Smith in ODIs as captain-
Aaron Finch (Australia) - 31 wins in 55 matches
Geoff Howarth (New Zealand) - 31 wins in 60 matches
Alistair Campbell (Zimbabwe) - 30 wins in 86 matches
Andrew Strauss (England) - 27 wins in 62 matches
Graham Gooch (England) - 24 wins in 50 matches
Jason Holder (West Indies) - 24 wins in 86 matches
Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 23 wins in 73 matches
Kepler Wessels (South Africa) - 20 wins in 52 matches
Daren Sammy (West Indies) - 19 wins in 51 matches
Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 17 wins in 53 matches
Duleep Mendis (Sri Lanka) - 11 wins in 61 matches
