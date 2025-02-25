Players with less IPL career runs than Ellyse Perry's leading WPL record
Ellyse Perry went past Meg Lanning to become the leading run-getter in WPL history with 835 runs to her name in the tournament with an uneaten 90 off just 56 balls for RCB against the UP Warriorz at a whopping average of 64. Let's take a look at players with fewer runs than Perry's WPL record in IPL-
Rajat Patidar (RCB) - 799 runs in 24 innings
Manvinder Bisla (KKR/KXIP/RCB) - 798 runs in 39 innings
Travis Head (SRH/RCB) - 772 runs in 25 innings
Sanath Jayasuriya (MI) - 768 runs in 30 innings
Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) - 756 runs in 34 innings
Jitesh Sharma (PBKS) - 730 runs in 36 innings
Abhishek Nayar (MI/RR/KXIP/PWI) - 672 runs in 50 innings
Mitchell Marsh (DC/SRH/PWI/RPS) - 665 runs in 36 innings
George Bailey (CSK/KXIP/RPS) - 663 runs in 37 innings
Tim David (MI/RCB) - 659 runs in 35 innings
