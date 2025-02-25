Players with less IPL career runs than Ellyse Perry's leading WPL record

Ellyse Perry went past Meg Lanning to become the leading run-getter in WPL history with 835 runs to her name in the tournament with an uneaten 90 off just 56 balls for RCB against the UP Warriorz at a whopping average of 64. Let's take a look at players with fewer runs than Perry's WPL record in IPL-

Image Source : BCCI/WPL