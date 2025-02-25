 Players with less IPL career runs than Ellyse Perry&#039;s leading WPL record

Players with less IPL career runs than Ellyse Perry's leading WPL record

Image Source : BCCI/WPL/IPL

Ellyse Perry went past Meg Lanning to become the leading run-getter in WPL history with 835 runs to her name in the tournament with an uneaten 90 off just 56 balls for RCB against the UP Warriorz at a whopping average of 64. Let's take a look at players with fewer runs than Perry's WPL record in IPL-

Image Source : BCCI/WPL

Rajat Patidar (RCB) - 799 runs in 24 innings

Image Source : AP

Manvinder Bisla (KKR/KXIP/RCB) - 798 runs in 39 innings

Image Source : BCCI (FIle)

Travis Head (SRH/RCB) - 772 runs in 25 innings

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Sanath Jayasuriya (MI) - 768 runs in 30 innings

Image Source : Getty

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) - 756 runs in 34 innings

Image Source : AP

Jitesh Sharma (PBKS) - 730 runs in 36 innings

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Abhishek Nayar (MI/RR/KXIP/PWI) - 672 runs in 50 innings

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Mitchell Marsh (DC/SRH/PWI/RPS) - 665 runs in 36 innings

Image Source : AP

George Bailey (CSK/KXIP/RPS) - 663 runs in 37 innings

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Tim David (MI/RCB) - 659 runs in 35 innings

Image Source : AP

Next : Mohammed Shami vs Jasprit Bumrah: Stats comparison after 89 ODIs

Click to read more..