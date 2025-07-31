Test cricket: England's Joe Root is the top-ranked batter.
Test cricket: Jasprit Bumrah is the top-ranked bowler.
Test cricket: Ravindra Jadeja is the top-ranked all-rounder.
ODI cricket: Shubman Gill is the top-ranked batter.
ODI cricket: Maheesh Theekshana is the top-ranked bowler.
ODI cricket: Azmatullah Omarzai is the top-ranked all-rounder.
T20I cricket: Abhishek Sharma is the top-ranked batter
T20I cricket: Jacob Duffy is the top-ranked bowler
T20I cricket: Hardik Pandya is the top-ranked all-rounder
Next : 7 Players to score the most runs in chases in ODIs
Click to read more..