 Current No. 1 in ICC Men&#039;s Rankings

Current No. 1 in ICC Men's Rankings

Image Source : Getty (File Photo)

Test cricket: England's Joe Root is the top-ranked batter.

Image Source : Getty (File Photo)

Test cricket: Jasprit Bumrah is the top-ranked bowler.

Image Source : Getty (File Photo)

Test cricket: Ravindra Jadeja is the top-ranked all-rounder.

Image Source : Getty (File Photo)

ODI cricket: Shubman Gill is the top-ranked batter.

Image Source : Getty (File Photo)

ODI cricket: Maheesh Theekshana is the top-ranked bowler.

Image Source : Getty (File Photo)

ODI cricket: Azmatullah Omarzai is the top-ranked all-rounder.

Image Source : Getty (File Photo)

T20I cricket: Abhishek Sharma is the top-ranked batter

Image Source : Getty (File Photo)

T20I cricket: Jacob Duffy is the top-ranked bowler

Image Source : Getty (File Photo)

T20I cricket: Hardik Pandya is the top-ranked all-rounder

Image Source : Getty (File Photo)

Next : 7 Players to score the most runs in chases in ODIs

Click to read more..