Players with better captaincy record in IPL than Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill, the newest Test captain, has seen his formidable Gujarat Titans lose two games on the trot, and the situation is now out of their hands in terms of top-two qualification in the ongoing IPL season. Gill now has 14 wins in 26 matches as captain at a winning percentage of 53.84. Take a look at captains with better record than him on the list-
Image Source : AP
Hardik Pandya (GT/MI) - 59.64 winning percentage (34 wins in 57 matches)
Image Source : AP
Sachin Tendulkar (MI) - 58.82 winning percentage (30 wins in 51 matches)
Image Source : Getty
Steve Smith (PWI/RPS/RR) - 58.13 winning percentage (25 wins in 43 matches)
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
MS Dhoni (CSK/RPS) - 57.87 winning percentage (136 wins in 235 matches)
Image Source : Getty
Shreyas Iyer (DC/KKR/PBKS) - 57.83 winning percentage (48 wins in 83 matches)
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Anil Kumble (RCB) - 57.69 winning percentage (15 wins in 26 matches)
Image Source : Getty (File)
Shane Warne (RR) - 56.36 winning percentage (31 wins in 55 matches)
Image Source : Getty
Rohit Sharma (MI) - 56.32 winning percentage (89 wins in 158 matches)
Image Source : Getty
Gautam Gambhir (DD/KKR) - 55.03 winning percentage (71 wins in 139 matches)
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Next : How can RCB finish in top 2 in IPL playoffs?