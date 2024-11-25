Players whom teams overpaid for at IPL 2025 auction

Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history with Lucknow Super Kings bumping up the bid to INR 27 crore for him. Delhi Capitals used RTM at the INR 20.75 crore final bid before LSG pushed it by Rs 6.25 crore, taking the amount out of their reach
Pant has struggled in T20Is of late and even didn't do much in the T20 World Cup. A career strike rate of 127 in T20Is doesn't help. Yes, he did well in IPL 2024 and was the marquee keeper-captain option but INR 27 crore for someone, who has been too erratic with the bat might be too much
Similarly, Shreyas Iyer, who reunited with Ricky Ponting with Punjab Kings was paid a filthy sum just because he was the IPL-winning captain last year. Yes, he was the captain and now has led two sides to the final and winning it for KKR but INR 26.75 crore for a player, who scored just 351 runs including two fifties and three single-digit scores with a duck
Venkatesh Iyer was the surprise millionaire of the day! No one expected Iyer to fetch as big as INR 23.75 crore paycheque but KKR, who lost the other Iyer, wanted to get most of their players back and now Venky might just be their potential captain. Yes, he is a gun T20 player on all metrics and is an experienced lad but can he manage a side like KKR with seniors around and handle so many egos?
Jitesh Sharma was paid INR 11 crore by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. As Jitesh revealed to India TV the T20 World Cup selection was on his mind and hence he couldn't focus on the IPL, especially in the first half. However, his poor returns for Punjab Kings didn't affect his prospects at the auction. Given he plays a risk-laden cricket, 11 crore might be a bid on the higher side by RCB
Yuzvendra Chahal too was splashed with cash by the Punjab Kings. Chahal earned his biggest paycheque in IPL, earning a 176 per cent raise from his previous IPL salary. Even though he the leading wicket-taker in IPL history and an experienced Indian spinner, INR 18 crore might just be too much given his stocks has decreased of late as he has not been around the national side for almost two years
R Ashwin returned to CSK after almost 10 years but the homecoming cost the joint-five-time champions INR 9.75 crore, almost a double raise for the 38-year-old from his previous salary of INR 5 crore with Royals
Prasidh Krishna has been injury-ridden for the last couple of years and isn't even considered in T20Is for India. Gujarat Titans bidding for Krishna for INR 9.50 after already having Mohammed Siraj was quite a surprise and frankly too much
