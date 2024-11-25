Players whom teams overpaid for at IPL 2025 auction

Venkatesh Iyer was the surprise millionaire of the day! No one expected Iyer to fetch as big as INR 23.75 crore paycheque but KKR, who lost the other Iyer, wanted to get most of their players back and now Venky might just be their potential captain. Yes, he is a gun T20 player on all metrics and is an experienced lad but can he manage a side like KKR with seniors around and handle so many egos?

Image Source : Getty