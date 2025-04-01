Players who played in IPL 2024 but are coaches in 2025

Dinesh Karthik may be broadcasting and commentating on cricket around the world, however, as soon as he announced his retirement from Indian cricket, the wicketkeeper-batter took up the coaching role for RCB in the IPL
Image Source : RCBtweets X
Karthik was appointed as the batting coach and mentor for the franchise after RCB parted ways with Neil McKenzie. Having played the last three seasons for RCB in the IPL, Karthik was excited to work with the young guns sharing his T20 experience
Image Source : RCBtweets X
Karthik ended his IPL career on a high, scoring 326 runs in the season, striking at 187. Despite being announced as RCB's batting coach and mentor, Karthik also went and played in the SA20 for the Paarl Royals
Image Source : AP
Another wicketkeeper-batter to join the coaching bandwagon after announcing retirement from cricket last year was Australia's Matthew Wade
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Wade, who played in the T20 World Cup 2024, retired from international cricket in December before he won his maiden BBL title with the Hobart Hurricanes and got into coaching almost immediately. The Titans appointed Wade as assistant coach, in a similar role as Parthiv Patel
Image Source : gujarat_titans X
Wade was part of the Titans' squad for the last three seasons and even won the title in 2022. Wade played only three matches in 2024 but will be involved with the franchise yet again, in a different capacity
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
The IPL legends Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo too graduated from being players to coaches for the same franchise. Pollard and Bravo both played their last IPL seasons in 2022 for Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings respectively, before becoming batting and bowling coaches respectively. Bravo switched from CSK to being KKR's mentor ahead of IPL 2025
Image Source : KKRiders X
