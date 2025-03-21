Players who have been part of RCB, CSK and MI in IPL

7 - Adam Milne: Milne was part of RCB in 2016-17. He was with MI in 2021 and with CSK in 2022
6 - Chris Jordan: Jordan played for RCB in 2016. He played for CSK in 2022 and was roped in by MI in 2023 as replacement
5 - Parthiv Patel: Wicketkeeper Parthiv was with CSK from 2008-10, with RCB in 2014 and 2018-20, and with MI from 2015-17
4 - Tim Southee: Southee was with CSK in 2011. He played for MI in 2016-17 and then for RCB in 2018-19
3 - Josh Hazlewood: Hazlewood played for CSK in 2020-21 and was part of RCB from 2022-23. He was also part of MI but pulled out ahead of the 2015 season
2 - Karn Sharma: Karn has played for RCB (2009, 2022-24), CSK (2018-2021) and MI (2017). He is now back with MI
1 - Robin Uthappa: Uthappa has been part of MI (2008), RCB (2009-10) and CSK (2021-22) in IPL
