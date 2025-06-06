Players to win ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and IPL; Virat Kohli finally joins the rare list

Virat Kohli finally completed cricket (unless World Test Championship mace is also counted) as an 18-year-long wait came to an end in the IPL, playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) since its inception. Having won the ODI World Cup in 2011 and the T20 World Cup last year, Kohli finally laid his hands on the IPL trophy. Take a look at the full list of players to win all three trophies-
MS Dhoni - ODI World Cup in 2011, T20 World Cup in 2007 and IPL in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023
Harbhajan Singh - ODI World Cup in 2011, T20 World Cup in 2007 and IPL in 2013, 2015, 2017 (for MI) and 2018 (for CSK)
David Warner - ODI World Cup in 2015, 2023, T20 World Cup in 2021 and IPL in 2016
Mitchell Starc - ODI World Cup in 2015, 2023, T20 World Cup in 2021 and IPL in 2024
Pat Cummins - ODI World Cup in 2015, 2023; T20 World Cup in 2021 and IPL in 2014
Yuvraj Singh - ODI World Cup in 2011, T20 World Cup in 2007 and IPL in 2016
Jos Buttler - ODI World Cup in 2019, T20 World Cup in 2022 and IPL in 2017
Yusuf Pathan - ODI World Cup in 2011, T20 World Cup in 2007 and IPL in 2008 (for RR), 2012 and 2014 (for KKR)
Gautam Gambhir - ODI World Cup in 2011, T20 World Cup in 2007 and IPL in 2012 and 2014
Josh Hazlewood - ODI World Cup in 2015, 2023, T20 World Cup in 2021 and IPL in 2021 (for CSK) and 2025 (for RCB)
