Players to win IPL trophy in their first season as captain, Rajat Patidar joins elite list

The likes of MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir, captains with multiple trophies, won their respective first IPL titles in their third and fourth seasons as captains, respectively. Dhoni did it in 2010 for CSK while Gambhir did in 2012 for KKR after being at the helm for Delhi Daredevils in 2009 and 2010

Image Source : BCCI/IPL