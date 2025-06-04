Players to win IPL trophy in their first season as captain, Rajat Patidar joins elite list

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally ended their trophy-less run in the IPL after 18 years, beating the Punjab Kings in the final of the 2025 edition of the IPL. What the likes of Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and Daniel Vettori couldn't, Rajat Patidar did it in his first year as captain of the RCB - clinch the trophy
Patidar became only the fifth captain in IPL history to win the title in his first year in the job. Take a look at the full list-
Shane Warne - Rajasthan Royals (2008)
Adam Gilchrist - Deccan Chargers (2009)
Rohit Sharma - Mumbai Indians (2013)
Hardik Pandya - Gujarat Titans (2022)
The likes of MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir, captains with multiple trophies, won their respective first IPL titles in their third and fourth seasons as captains, respectively. Dhoni did it in 2010 for CSK while Gambhir did in 2012 for KKR after being at the helm for Delhi Daredevils in 2009 and 2010
