1. Arshdeep Singh attracted 7 teams (PBKS, CSK, DC, GT, RCB, RR, SRH) in the IPL 2025 mega auction
Image Source : PTI
2. Yuzvendra Chahal attracted bids from 5 teams (GT, CSK, PBKS, RCB, SRH) in the IPL mega auction 2025
Image Source : PTI
3. Naman Dhir attracted bids from 5 teams (MI, RCB, DC, PBKS, RR) in the IPL mega auction 2025
Image Source : PTI
4. Abhinav Manohar attracted bids from 5 teams (RCB, CSK, GT, SRH, KKR) in the IPL 2025 mega auction
Image Source : PTI
5. Rishabh Pant attracted bids from 4 teams (CSK, LSG, RCB, SRH)
Image Source : PTI
6. Ravichandran Ashwin attracted bids from 4 teams (CSK, LSG, RCB, RR)
Image Source : PTI
7. KL Rahul attracted bids from 4 teams (KKR, RCB, DC, CSK)
Image Source : PTI
8. Mohammed Shami attracted bids from 4 teams (KKR, CSK, LSG, SRH)
Image Source : PTI
Next : 7 Indians to score most runs in day-night Test matches