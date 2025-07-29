Players to score most Test centuries, with 200-plus wickets; Jadeja joins elite club

 Players to score most Test centuries, with 200-plus wickets; Jadeja joins elite&nbsp;club

Ravindra Jadeja smashed his fifth Test century, not without some drama, against England in Manchester, as India were able to draw the fourth game. Jadeja now has 330 Test wickets and five centuries to go with as he joined an elite all-rounders' club. Take a look at the full list-

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 45 centuries and 292 wickets in Test cricket

Gary Sobers (West Indies) - 26 centuries and 235 wickets in Test cricket

Ian Botham (England) - 14 centuries, 383 wickets

Ben Stokes (England) - 14 centuries, 230 wickets

Kapil Dev (India) - 8 centuries, 434 wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 6 centuries, 537 wickets

Imran Khan (Pakistan) - 6 centuries, 362 wickets

Daniel Vettori (New Zealand) - 6 centuries, 362 wickets

Moeen Ali (England) - 5 centuries, 204 wickets

Chris Cairns (New Zealand) - 5 centuries, 226 wickets

Andrew Flintoff (England) - 5 centuries, 226 wickets

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 5 centuries, 246 wickets

