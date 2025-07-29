Players to score most Test centuries, with 200-plus wickets; Jadeja joins elite club

Ravindra Jadeja smashed his fifth Test century, not without some drama, against England in Manchester, as India were able to draw the fourth game. Jadeja now has 330 Test wickets and five centuries to go with as he joined an elite all-rounders' club. Take a look at the full list-
Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 45 centuries and 292 wickets in Test cricket
Gary Sobers (West Indies) - 26 centuries and 235 wickets in Test cricket
Ian Botham (England) - 14 centuries, 383 wickets
Ben Stokes (England) - 14 centuries, 230 wickets
Kapil Dev (India) - 8 centuries, 434 wickets
Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 6 centuries, 537 wickets
Imran Khan (Pakistan) - 6 centuries, 362 wickets
Daniel Vettori (New Zealand) - 6 centuries, 362 wickets
Moeen Ali (England) - 5 centuries, 204 wickets
Chris Cairns (New Zealand) - 5 centuries, 226 wickets
Andrew Flintoff (England) - 5 centuries, 226 wickets
Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 5 centuries, 246 wickets
