Most runs for India in pink-ball Tests

7. Hanuma Vihari: 90 runs in four innings of two Tests
5. Rishabh Pant: 90 runs in three innings of two games
5. Cheteshwar Pujara: 98 runs in four innings across three matches
4. Ajinkya Rahane: 100 runs in four innings across three matches
3. Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer: 159 runs in two innings of 1 pink-ball Test
2. Rohit Sharma: 173 runs in five innings across three matches
1. Virat Kohli: 277 runs in six innings across four matches
