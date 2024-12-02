 Most runs for India in pink-ball Tests

7. Hanuma Vihari: 90 runs in four innings of two Tests

5. Rishabh Pant: 90 runs in three innings of two games

5. Cheteshwar Pujara: 98 runs in four innings across three matches

4. Ajinkya Rahane: 100 runs in four innings across three matches

Shreyas Iyer: 159 runs in two innings of 1 pink-ball Test

2. Rohit Sharma: 173 runs in five innings across three matches

1. Virat Kohli: 277 runs in six innings across four matches

