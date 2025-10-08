Players to play most matches in women's international cricket, Suzie Bates scripts history

Suzie Bates, the New Zealand veteran, became the first player in women's cricket history to complete 350 international games as she featured in the White Ferns' line-up in the World Cup game against South Africa. Despite not playing a single Test match, Bates was able to achieve the feat, playing in her 173rd ODI, adding to 177 appearances in T20Is.
Image Source : BCCI (File)
Harmanpreet Kaur (India) - 342 (6 Tests, 154 ODIs, 182 T20Is)
Image Source : AP
Ellyse Perry (Australia) - 341 (14 Tests, 159 ODIs, 168 T20Is)
Image Source : PTI
Mithali Raj (India) - 333 (12 Tests, 232 ODIs, 89 T20Is)
Image Source : BCCI
Charlotte Edwards (England) - 309 (23 Tests, 191 ODIs, 95 T20Is)
Image Source : @ICC X
Danni Wyatt-Hodge (England) - 300 (4 Tests, 118 ODIs, 178 T20Is)
Image Source : @ICC
Sophie Devine (New Zealand) - 300* (154 ODIs, 146 T20Is)
Image Source : AP
Heather Knight (England) - 297 (14 Tests, 151 ODIs, 132 T20Is)
Image Source : AP
