Players to play for both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in IPL

R Ashwin - KXIP (2018-19), RR (2022-2024)
S Sreesanth - KXIP (2008-2010), RR (2013)
M Ashwin - KXIP (2019-2021), RR (2023)
Karun Nair (RR - 2014-15, 2022; Punjab - 2018-2020)
Varun Aaron (Punjab - 2017/18; RR - 2019-2020)
David Miller - KXIP (2012-2019), RR (2020-21)
James Faulkner - KXIP (2012), RR (2013-2015)
Liam Livingstone - RR (2019-2021), PBKS (2022-2024)
Deepak Hooda - RR (2015), PBKS (2020-21)
Manan Vohra - KXIP (2013-2017), RR (2019-2021)
Yuzvendra Chahal - RR (2022-2024), PBKS (2025)
Sandeep Sharma - PBKS (2013-2017, 2022; RR (2024-2025)
Aaron Finch (Rajasthan - 2009/10; Punjab - 2018)
