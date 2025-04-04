 Players to play for both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in IPL

Players to play for both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in IPL

R Ashwin - KXIP (2018-19), RR (2022-2024)

S Sreesanth - KXIP (2008-2010), RR (2013)

M Ashwin - KXIP (2019-2021), RR (2023)

Karun Nair (RR - 2014-15, 2022; Punjab - 2018-2020)

Varun Aaron (Punjab - 2017/18; RR - 2019-2020)

David Miller - KXIP (2012-2019), RR (2020-21)

James Faulkner - KXIP (2012), RR (2013-2015)

Liam Livingstone - RR (2019-2021), PBKS (2022-2024)

Deepak Hooda - RR (2015), PBKS (2020-21)

Manan Vohra - KXIP (2013-2017), RR (2019-2021)

Yuzvendra Chahal - RR (2022-2024), PBKS (2025)

Sandeep Sharma - PBKS (2013-2017, 2022; RR (2024-2025)

Aaron Finch (Rajasthan - 2009/10; Punjab - 2018)

