 Players to play for both CSK and SRH in IPL

Players to play for both CSK and SRH in IPL

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Parthiv Patel (CSK - 2008-2010, SRH - 2013-14)

Image Source : Getty

Ashish Nehra - CSK (2014-15), SRH (2016-17)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Jason Holder - CSK (2013); SRH (2014, 2020-21)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Rahul Tripathi - SRH (2022-2024), CSK (2025)

Image Source : AP

Khaleel Ahmed - SRH (2018-2021), CSK (2025)

Image Source : AP

Wriddhiman Saha - CSK (2011-2013), SRH (2018-2021)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Thisara Perera - CSK (2010), SRH (2013)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Chris Jordan - SRH (2017-18), CSK (2022)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Mustafizur Rahman - SRH (2016-17), CSK (2024)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Deepak Hooda - SRH (2016-2019), CSK (2025)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Kedar Jadhav - CSK (2018-2020), SRH (2021)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Karn Sharma - SRH (2013-2016); CSK (2018-2021)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Next : Indian players with most T20 matches, MS Dhoni set to play 400th game

Click to read more..