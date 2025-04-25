Players to play for both CSK and SRH in IPL

Parthiv Patel (CSK - 2008-2010, SRH - 2013-14)
Ashish Nehra - CSK (2014-15), SRH (2016-17)
Jason Holder - CSK (2013); SRH (2014, 2020-21)
Rahul Tripathi - SRH (2022-2024), CSK (2025)
Khaleel Ahmed - SRH (2018-2021), CSK (2025)
Wriddhiman Saha - CSK (2011-2013), SRH (2018-2021)
Thisara Perera - CSK (2010), SRH (2013)
Chris Jordan - SRH (2017-18), CSK (2022)
Mustafizur Rahman - SRH (2016-17), CSK (2024)
Deepak Hooda - SRH (2016-2019), CSK (2025)
Kedar Jadhav - CSK (2018-2020), SRH (2021)
Karn Sharma - SRH (2013-2016); CSK (2018-2021)
