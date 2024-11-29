Will Young, who played a crucial role in New Zealand's 3-0 Test series victory against India, won the Player of the Series award. However, with Kane Williamson returning, Young was the unfortunate one to miss out. He is not the first one though. Take a look at the full list of the players missing their team's next match after winning the Player of the Series-
Image Source : AP
Enamul Haque jnr was named Player of the Series against Zimbabwe in the home series in 2005 but was dropped in Bangladesh's next Test against England, away
Image Source : Getty
Jason Gillespie was named Player of the Series against Bangladesh in the away series in 2006 but missed Australia's next Test against England at home
Image Source : Getty
Devendra Bishoo was named Player of the Series against Zimbabwe in the away assignment in 2017 but was dropped in West Indies' next Test against New Zealand, away
Image Source : Getty
Matt Henry was named Player of the Series against South Africa at home in 2022 but was dropped in New Zealand's next Test against England, away
Image Source : Getty
Matt Henry was named Player of the Series against Australia at home in 2024 but he didn't play New Zealand's next Test against Sri Lanka, away
Image Source : Getty
Chris Woakes was named Player of the Series against Australia in the home Ashes series in 2023 but wasn't part of the squad in the very next Test assignment against India, away in 2024
Image Source : Getty
