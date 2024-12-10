 Players to hit six on first ball of Test innings

1. David Warner (Australia) vs Sri Lanka in 2016

Warner smashed Dilruwan Perera for a six on the first ball of the innings

2. Graeme Smith (Australia) vs India in 2007

Smith smashed Zaheer Khan on the first ball of the Test innings in Cape Town

1. Aravinda de Silva (Sri Lanka) vs India in 1985

Aravinda de Silva smashed Kapil Dev for a six on the first ball of the Test innings in Colombo

Meanwhile, Zak Crawley and Chris Gayle are the only players to hit a six in the first over of a Test match

