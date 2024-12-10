1. David Warner (Australia) vs Sri Lanka in 2016
Warner smashed Dilruwan Perera for a six on the first ball of the innings
2. Graeme Smith (Australia) vs India in 2007
Smith smashed Zaheer Khan on the first ball of the Test innings in Cape Town
1. Aravinda de Silva (Sri Lanka) vs India in 1985
Aravinda de Silva smashed Kapil Dev for a six on the first ball of the Test innings in Colombo
Meanwhile, Zak Crawley and Chris Gayle are the only players to hit a six in the first over of a Test match
