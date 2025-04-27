Players to hit most sixes in powerplays in the IPL

9. Virat Kohli: 67 sixes in the powerplay in the IPL
8. Brendon McCullum: 70 sixes in the powerplay in the IPL
7. Shikhar Dhawan: 74 sixes in the powerplay in the IPL
6. KL Rahul: 79 sixes in the powerplay in the IPL
5. Faf du Plessis: 79 sixes in the powerplay in the IPL
4. Quinton de Kock: 82 sixes in the powerplay in the IPL
3. David Warner: 105 sixes in the powerplay in the IPL
2. Rohit Sharma: 107 sixes in the powerplay in the IPL
1. Chris Gayle: 138 sixes in the powerplay in the IPL
