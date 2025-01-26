 Players to hit most sixes in Champions Trophy

7 - Shahid Afridi: 10 sixes in 13 matches in the Champions Trophy

6 - Hardik Pandya: 10 sixes in 5 matches in the Champions Trophy

5 - Paul Collingwood: 11 sixes in 11 matches in the Champions Trophy

4 - Shane Watson: 12 sixes in 17 Champions Trophy matches

3 - Eoin Morgan: 14 sixes in 13 Champions Trophy matches

2 - Chris Gayle: 15 sixes in 17 Champions Trophy games

1 - Sourav Ganguly: 17 sixes in 13 matches in the Champions Trophy

