Players to hit most sixes in Champions Trophy

7 - Shahid Afridi: 10 sixes in 13 matches in the Champions Trophy
6 - Hardik Pandya: 10 sixes in 5 matches in the Champions Trophy
5 - Paul Collingwood: 11 sixes in 11 matches in the Champions Trophy
4 - Shane Watson: 12 sixes in 17 Champions Trophy matches
3 - Eoin Morgan: 14 sixes in 13 Champions Trophy matches
2 - Chris Gayle: 15 sixes in 17 Champions Trophy games
1 - Sourav Ganguly: 17 sixes in 13 matches in the Champions Trophy
