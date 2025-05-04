 Players to hit five sixes in an over in IPL

1. Rahul Tewatia hit five sixes against Punjab Kings' Sheldon Cotterell in the IPL 2020.

2. Riyan Parag hit five sixes in an over against Kolkata Knight Riders' Moeen Ali in the IPL 2025.

3. Ravindra Jadeja hit five sixes in an over against RCB's Harshal Patel in the IPL 2021.

4. Rinku Singh hit five sixes against Gujarat Titans' Yash Dayal in the IPL 2023.

5. Chris Gayle hit five sixes in an over against Pune Warriors India's Rahul Sharma in the IPL 2012.

