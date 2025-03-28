Players to hit first three balls of innings for a six in IPL history

Pat Cummins smashed 18 runs off just 4 deliveries at a strike rate of 450 against LSG in 7th match of IPL 2025.
He smacked the first three balls of his innings for a six, becoming the fourth player to do so in the history of the IPL. Who are the other three players?
Sunil Narine was the first player to hit first three balls of his innings for a six. He did it against RCB in Sharjah in IPL 2021.
Nicholas Pooran was the second player to achieve this unique feat against SRH in IPL 2023.
MS Dhoni also smacked three sixes off his first three balls in IPL 2024 against Mumbai Indians.
Cummins joined this elite list of players with his latest heroics with the bat.
