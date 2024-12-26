Players to hit a six against Jasprit Bumrah in Tests, Sam Konstas joins rare list
Imagine trying to ramp Jasprit Bumrah in just the third over of your international career. Well Sam Konstas pulled off the unthinkable while actually hitting a couple of sixes with ramp shots as Bumrah got hit for a six in Tests after 4,483 balls
Konstas became only the seventh player to hit a six off Bumrah in Tests and only the second after Jos Buttler to hit a couple of them against the Indian spearhead as the 19-year-old Australian debutant joined a rare list-
AB de Villiers (SA vs IND) - Capetown, 2018
Adil Rashid (ENG vs IND) - Nottingham, 2018
Moeen Ali (ENG vs IND) - Southampton, 2018
Jos Buttler (ENG vs IND) - The Oval, 2018 (twice)
Nathan Lyon (AUS vs IND) - Melbourne, 2020
Cameron Green (AUS vs IND) - Sydney, 2021
