Players to have represented both CSK and RR in IPL

1. Shivam Dube has played for both RR and CSK
2. Shane Watson has represented both CSK and RR in the IPL as well.
3. Rahul Tripathi has donned both the jerseys of CSK and RR.
4. Ajinkya Rahane has been a stalwart for RR, and has represented CSK in the tournament as well.
5. Deepak Hooda has played for both RR and CSK in the IPL.
6. Maheesh Theekshana has represented both CSK and IPL as well.
7. Ravichandran Ashwin has represented CSK in several matches, and was with RR for three years as well.
8. Ravindra Jadeja was with RR in the title winning season in 2008, and has represented CSK for many years now.
9. Tushar Deshpande was roped in by RR for the IPL 2025 after he had respresented CSK for the past few seasons.
