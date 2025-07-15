Players to dismiss batters on duck most times in Test cricket

10 - Anil Kumble: Kumble has dismissed batters on duck 77 times
9 - Ravi Ashwin: Ashwin has dismissed batters on duck 78 times
8 - Wasim Akram: Akram has dismissed batters on duck 79 times
7 - Courtney Walsh: Walsh has dismissed batters on duck 79 times
6 - Dale Steyn: Steyn has dismissed batters on duck 83 times
5 - Stuart Broad: Broad has dismissed batters on duck 87 times
4 - Muttiah Muralitharan: Muralitharan has dismissed batters on duck 102 times
3 - Shane Warne: Warne has dismissed batters on duck 102 times
2 - Glenn McGrath: McGrath has dismissed batters on duck 104 times
1 - James Anderson: Anderson has dismissed batters on duck 115 times
