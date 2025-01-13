Players to captain most teams in IPL; Punjab Kings' Shreyas Iyer set to create history for an Indian skipper

An IPL-winning captain with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and having been to the final twice with two different teams, Shreyas Iyer is set to take on the mantle for the Punjab Kings. Iyer will become only the fourth player and first Indian to captain three IPL teams. Take a look at the full list-
Mahela Jayawardene led three teams in the IPL including the then Delhi Daredevils, the Kings XI Punjab and the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerela
Another Sri Lankan, Kumar Sangakkara also led three teams in the IPL including the then Kings XI Punjab and the now-defunct Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad
Former Australian captain Steve Smith too led three teams in the IPL including the likes of now-defunct Pune Warriors India, Rajasthan Royals and Rising Pune Supergiant
There are a few captains, who have led two teams in the IPL starting with MS Dhoni (CSK and RPS) and Suresh Raina (CSK and Gujarat Lions)
Adam Gilchrist led the now-defunct Deccan Chargers and the then Kings XI Punjab while David Warner won the title with Sunrisers Hyderabad and also led the Delhi Capitals
Rahul Dravid led the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, the side whom he will be coaching now while Virender Sehwag was the captain of the then Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab
Dinesh Karthik has been the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils in the past while Hardik Pandya, currently the captain of the Mumbai Indians, led Gujarat Titans to the title in 2022
Gautam Gambhir led the Delhi Daredevils and the Kolkata Knight Riders during his time as captain in the IPL while KL Rahul has been the captain of the Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in the past and who knows he may join Shreyas Iyer in elite list...
Yuvraj Singh (KXIP, PWI), Shikhar Dhawan (SRH, PBKS), Ajinkya Rahane (RR, RPS), Kevin Pietersen (DD/RCB), Shane Watson (RR/RCB) and Brendon McCullum (KKR/RCB) are among other captains to lead two IPL teams
