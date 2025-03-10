Player of the tournament winners in ICC events from losing finalists

ODI World Cup 2003: Sachin Tendulkar won the Player of the Tournament for scoring 673 runs in 11 innings.
Image Source : Getty
Champions Trophy 2006: Chris Gayle won the Player of the Tournament for scoring 474 runs in 8 innings.
Image Source : Getty
T20 World Cup 2007: Shahid Afridi won the Player of the Tournament for scoring 91 runs and taking 12 wickets in 7 innings.
Image Source : Getty
T20 World Cup 2009: Tilakratne Dilshan won the Player of the tournament for scoring 317 runs in 7 innings.
Image Source : Getty
T20 World Cup 2014, ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli won the Player of the Tournament award in two ICC events, for scoring 319 runs in 6 innings in 2014 and scoring 765 runs in 11 innings in 2023.
Image Source : Getty
ODI World Cup 2019: Kane Williamson won the Player of the Tournament award for scoring 578 runs in 9 innings.
Image Source : Getty
Champions Trophy 2025: Rachin Ravindra won the Player of the Tournament award for scoring 263 runs in 4 innings and taking 3 wickets as well.
Image Source : Getty
Next : Indian captains with most consecutive ICC match wins