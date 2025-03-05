Jacques Kallis won the Player of the Tournament in 1998.
Ramnaresh Sarwan won the Player of the Tournament award in 2004. No trophy was handed out during the 2000 and 2002 editions of the tournament.
Chris Gayle was adjudged Player of the Tournament in the 2006 edition of the Champions Trophy.
Ricky Ponting was adjudged Player of the Tournament in 2009 edition.
Shikhar Dhawan won the Player of the Tournament award in the 2013 edition.
Hasan Ali was adjudged Player of the Tournament in the 2017 edition.
