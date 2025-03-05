 Player of the Tournament in each edition of Champions Trophy

Image Source : Getty

Jacques Kallis won the Player of the Tournament in 1998.

Image Source : Getty

Ramnaresh Sarwan won the Player of the Tournament award in 2004. No trophy was handed out during the 2000 and 2002 editions of the tournament.

Image Source : Getty

Chris Gayle was adjudged Player of the Tournament in the 2006 edition of the Champions Trophy.

Image Source : Getty

Ricky Ponting was adjudged Player of the Tournament in 2009 edition.

Image Source : Getty

Shikhar Dhawan won the Player of the Tournament award in the 2013 edition.

Image Source : Getty

Hasan Ali was adjudged Player of the Tournament in the 2017 edition.

Image Source : Getty

