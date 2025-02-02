 Player of the Tournament for India in all World Cups across men's and women's cricket

Player of the Tournament for India in all World Cups across men's and women's cricket

Image Source : BCCI, Getty

Men's T20 World Cup 2014: Virat Kohli was the Player of the Tournament for making 319 runs

Image Source : Getty

Men's T20 World Cup 2016: Kohli was once again the Player of the Tournament for his 273 runs

Image Source : Getty

Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Jasprit Bumrah won the honour for picking 15 wickets

Image Source : Getty

Men's U19 World Cup 2000: Yuvraj Singh for hitting 203 runs and picking 12 wickets

Image Source : Getty

Men's U19 World Cup 2004: Shikhar Dhawan was the Player of the Tournament for his 505 runs

Image Source : X

Men's U19 World Cup 2006: Cheteshwar Pujara for making 349 runs

Image Source : Getty

Men's U19 World Cup 2018: Shubman Gill won the award in 2018 as he made 372 runs

Image Source : Getty

Men's U19 World Cup 2020: Yashasvi Jaiswal won the honour in 2020 for scoring 400 runs

Image Source : Getty

Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025: Gongadi Trisha won the award for making 309 runs

Image Source : BCCI/X

Men's ODI World Cup 2003: Sachin Tendulkar won the Player of the Tournament Award for making 673 runs and picking 2 wickets

Image Source : Getty

Men's ODI World Cup 2011: Yuvraj Singh for making 362 runs and taking 15 wickets

Image Source : Getty

Men's ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli for hitting 765 runs and 1 wicket

Image Source : Getty

