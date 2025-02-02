Player of the Tournament for India in all World Cups across men's and women's cricket

Men's T20 World Cup 2014: Virat Kohli was the Player of the Tournament for making 319 runs
Men's T20 World Cup 2016: Kohli was once again the Player of the Tournament for his 273 runs
Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Jasprit Bumrah won the honour for picking 15 wickets
Men's U19 World Cup 2000: Yuvraj Singh for hitting 203 runs and picking 12 wickets
Men's U19 World Cup 2004: Shikhar Dhawan was the Player of the Tournament for his 505 runs
Men's U19 World Cup 2006: Cheteshwar Pujara for making 349 runs
Men's U19 World Cup 2018: Shubman Gill won the award in 2018 as he made 372 runs
Men's U19 World Cup 2020: Yashasvi Jaiswal won the honour in 2020 for scoring 400 runs
Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025: Gongadi Trisha won the award for making 309 runs
Men's ODI World Cup 2003: Sachin Tendulkar won the Player of the Tournament Award for making 673 runs and picking 2 wickets
Men's ODI World Cup 2011: Yuvraj Singh for making 362 runs and taking 15 wickets
Men's ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli for hitting 765 runs and 1 wicket
Next : 7 Players who made their T20I debut under MS Dhoni and faded away
Click to read more..