Phil Salt vs Chris Gayle - Stats comparison after 22 matches in IPL

Phil Salt announced himself in style for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), his third franchise in three years, smashing a 25-ball fifty against his previous franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on a ground he knows very well, Eden Gardens
Salt may be going through a rough patch in ODIs but he is smacking them in T20 cricket and showed why he was in such a high demand at the IPL 2025 auction. Salt has played 22 matches in the IPL now and has scored 709 runs
Salt averages 35.45 while striking at 175.94 and has seven fifty-plus scores in his name, playing for Delhi Capitals, KKR and now RCB. Like Gayle, Salt has started well and his trajectory has landed him from KKR to RCB and will hope to continue to smash bowlers like the big man did in good old days
Chris Gayle retired as the legend of the IPL scoring 4,965 runs, smashing six centuries and tumbling numerous T20 records but it was his RCB stint, where he really flourished
Gayle started his career with KKR in the first cycle before ripping apart the Men in Purple on his IPL return in 2011 in the first match for RCB. After 22 matches, Gayle is slightly ahead of Salt on the aggregate
After 22 matches, Gayle scored 861 runs including a couple of centuries and three fifties at an average of 45.31 while striking at 162.14, which is a bit less than that of Salt
Chris Gayle went on to basically own the IPL, making bowlers, attacks, fans and stakeholders bow down to him. Salt has a long way to go but he has definitely started well, instilling fear in the opponents as once he is on song, he can shatter the bowlers into pieces
