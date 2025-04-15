Oldest players to win Man of the Match award in IPL, MS Dhoni creates history

At 43 years and 282 days old, MS Dhoni became the oldest player to win the Man of the Match award in the IPL after Chennai Super Kings snapped their five-match losing streak. Dhoni scored an unbeaten 26 off just 11 balls as he took CSK across the finishing line against the Lucknow Super Giants. Take a look at the full list-
Pravin Tambe - 42 years, 209 days (RR vs KKR) - Ahmedabad, 2014
Pravin Tambe - 42 years, 200 days (RR vs RCB) - Abu Dhabi, 2014
Shane Warne - 41 years, 223 days (RR vs KTK) - Jaipur, 2011
Shane Warne - 41 years, 211 days (RR vs DD) - Jaipur, 2011
Adam Gilchrist - 41 years, 181 days (KXIP vs RCB) - Bengaluru, 2013
Chris Gayle - 41 years, 35 days (KXIP vs KKR) - Sharjah, 2020
Shane Warne - 40 years, 204 days (RR vs Deccan) - Nagpur, 2010
Adam Gilchrist - 40 years, 185 days (KXIP vs CSK) - Dharamsala, 2012
Rahul Dravid - 40 years, 85 days (RR vs DD) - Delhi, 2013
