Oldest players to win Man of the Match award in IPL, MS Dhoni creates history

At 43 years and 282 days old, MS Dhoni became the oldest player to win the Man of the Match award in the IPL after Chennai Super Kings snapped their five-match losing streak. Dhoni scored an unbeaten 26 off just 11 balls as he took CSK across the finishing line against the Lucknow Super Giants. Take a look at the full list-

Pravin Tambe - 42 years, 209 days (RR vs KKR) - Ahmedabad, 2014

Pravin Tambe - 42 years, 200 days (RR vs RCB) - Abu Dhabi, 2014

Shane Warne - 41 years, 223 days (RR vs KTK) - Jaipur, 2011

Shane Warne - 41 years, 211 days (RR vs DD) - Jaipur, 2011

Adam Gilchrist - 41 years, 181 days (KXIP vs RCB) - Bengaluru, 2013

Chris Gayle - 41 years, 35 days (KXIP vs KKR) - Sharjah, 2020

Shane Warne - 40 years, 204 days (RR vs Deccan) - Nagpur, 2010

Adam Gilchrist - 40 years, 185 days (KXIP vs CSK) - Dharamsala, 2012

Rahul Dravid - 40 years, 85 days (RR vs DD) - Delhi, 2013

