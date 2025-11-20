No Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer? Predicting India's likely squad for ODI series against South Africa

Shreyas Iyer suffered a nasty spleen injury while taking a diving catch in the third ODI against Australia last month and has been on the recovery path since. Shubman Gill, the captain, is yet to recover from his neck injury and he too might miss the ODIs and hence, there might be a couple of changes to the ODI squad, including a leadership one, given both the skipper and his deputy are out
If Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer both are unavailable, KL Rahul might be called in last minute to lead the side. Rishabh Pant could also get the opportunity but since the southpaw has been out of the ODI side, the selectors and team management might just stick to the wicketkeeper-batter as a player
Mohammed Siraj or Prasidh Krishna - Prasidh Krishna did well in the A series recently and might get the nod. Both Prasidh and Siraj might also get a chance, in place of one of the spinners, given there are five listed to be on the list. Having played both Tests, Siraj might also be rested for the ODI series
