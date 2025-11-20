No Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer? Predicting India's likely squad for ODI series against South Africa

Shreyas Iyer suffered a nasty spleen injury while taking a diving catch in the third ODI against Australia last month and has been on the recovery path since. Shubman Gill, the captain, is yet to recover from his neck injury and he too might miss the ODIs and hence, there might be a couple of changes to the ODI squad, including a leadership one, given both the skipper and his deputy are out

Image Source : BCCI/Creimas