With Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma potentially sealing their spots in the T20 side with multiple centuries during the South Africa series, it looks difficult for either Shubman Gill or Rishabh Pant to come back to the shortest format
Image Source : AP
Ishan Kishan or Riyan Parag - There are plenty of options in the middle and lower-middle order with Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh and hence, Jitesh Sharma might not get picked again. However if there is a need of a backup keeper, Ishan Kishan might be reconsidered as he too, like Sanju Samson, offers a top-order option unless Riyan Parag is fit after getting operated for a chronic injury
Image Source : AP
Nitish Reddy blew Bangladesh in that one game in Delhi and is coming off a sensational Border-Gavaskar Trophy with the bat. Yes, Shivam Dube was injured during the South Africa series but Reddy is likely to get picked
Image Source : AP
Mohammed Shami or Harshit Rana - Both could be picked but Harshit Rana is likely to get the nod. Mohammed Shami is an unlikely candidate for the T20 side but given the T20 World Cup is a year away and if the biggest takeaway from the series could be the pacer's fitness for the Champions Trophy? It might not be a bad shout
Image Source : AP/PTI
Next : Most matches without a defeat as captain in WTC, Bavuma continues his unbeaten streak