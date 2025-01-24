 No Mohammed Shami, Sundar in; India's probable Playing XI for 2nd T20I vs England

1 - Sanju Samson hit 22 runs in one over but could make only 26 in the first T20I. He would be itching to score big

2 - Abhishek Sharma was the star of the batting unit as he made 79 from 34 balls in a 133-run chase

3 - Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for a duck after coming to bat at No.3

4 - Tilak Varma is on a strong run, having hit three back-to-back centuries in T20Is recently

5 - Hardik Pandya was expensive with the ball in the first T20I but offers a great balance to the team

6 - Nitish Kumar Reddy didn't bowl and bat in the first game and will look for his chance

7 - Axar Patel is the team's vice-captain and good with the ball in the last game

8 - Washington Sundar might make his way into the Indian XI in place of Rinku Singh as Chepauk is spin-friendly

9 - Ravi Bishnoi could not get a wicket but was mingy in the opener

10 - Arshdeep Singh was the penetrative with the ball in the first game, having taken two wickets inside the powerplay

11 - Varun Chakravarthy was the Player of the Match and the star of the previous game

