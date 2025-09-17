No Karun Nair, Bumrah rested: Predicting India's likely Test squad for West Indies series

India will be up against the West Indies in a two-match Test series in October for which the squad is likely to be announced in the next week or so. While most of the squad will be similar from the England tour, Karun Nair might miss out, given his mediocre returns despite playing four Tests. Here's what the rest of the squad could look like-
Jasprit Bumrah, who played three out of five Tests in England, sat out of the Oval clash but is currently playing in the Asia Cup. As part of workload management, Bumrah will most likely be rested to give a chance to a couple of other seam bowlers
Shreyas Iyer, who is leading India A during the Australia A series, is set to earn a Test recall for the West Indies series. Having last played a Test against England in 2024 at home, Iyer, a terrific player of spin, is likely to be the mainstay for home Tests
With Rishabh Pant recovering from his foot injury sustained in England, N Jagadeesan is likely to get the nod as the backup wicketkeeper if theh left-hander doesn't get fit in time for the Ahmedabad Test
