Yashasvi Jaiswal - 3.5/10 - Jaiswal was dismissed for a golden duck in the first innings by Mitchell Starc but the left-hander did come back well and got a start in the second, scoring 24 runs
KL Rahul - 4.5/10 - KL Rahul continued from where he left off in Perth, riding on his luck, scoring a spirited 37 in the first innings but was dismissed cheaply in the second
Shubman Gill - 6/10 - Returning to the side after an injury blow, Shubman Gill gave a good account of himself getting starts in both innings but unfortunately for India, he couldn't convert it into a big one
Virat Kohli - 1.5/10 - The century in Perth suggested that Virat Kohli had started finding his bearings back in Test cricket but it wasn't to be in Adelaide as the former skipper aggregated 18 runs across two innings at his favourite venue in Australia
Rishabh Pant - 5/10 - Rishabh Pant scored in 20s in both innings, however, his poor wicketkeeping came to the limelight during the day-night Test
Rohit Sharma - 0/10 - 9 runs in two innings, tactical blunders, poor bowling changes - whatever could go wrong with Rohit Sharma, the captain and the batter, did in the Adelaide Test
Nitish Reddy - 8/10 - Nitish Reddy was the only one, who looked in some sort of a rhythm. He picked up a crucial wicket and scored 42 in each of the innings to stake his claim at a permanent role in the Indian Test team outside home
Jasprit Bumrah - 7/10 - Jasprit Bumrah continued to be the outlier amid poor performance for India as he was the only one, who looked like taking wickets and putting pressure on Australia consistently
Mohammed Siraj - 6/10 - After an off start, Mohammed Siraj got fired up after the Travis Head wicket and cleaned up the tail but will need to do a lot more to support Bumrah and be the frontrunner to help his side's cause
