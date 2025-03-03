New Zealand's record against South Africa in ICC knockouts

New Zealand lost their final Group A clash against India to set the semi-final date with the Group B toppers South Africa. This will be the 16th time the two teams will be up against each other in ICC white-ball events but only the third time in the Champions Trophy
The two teams have locked horns in ICC knockouts only twice, famously being the ODI World Cup 2015 semi-final where South Africa-born Grant Elliot played the innings of a lifetime to knock his birth country out of the tournament
It was a humdinger of a clash with South Africa posting a huge 281 in a rain-interrupted 43-over game before New Zealand riding on Elliott's unbeaten 84 off just 73 deliveries chased down 298 runs (DLS adjusted) to break several Proteas hearts
The only other ICC knockout between the two teams was the 2011 World Cup quarter-final which again New Zealand won, that also very comfortably after South Africa failed to chase down 222 runs in Dhaka
Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers and Jacques Kallis tried their bit with the bat on a slow and low Mirpur wicket but Jacob Oram and Nathan McCullum proved to be too good sharing 7 wickets between them to bowl SA out for just 172
Overall, in nine World Cup matches, New Zealand have had wood over South Africa with six wins to the Proteas' three, including both the knockout wins in 2011 and 2015
In the T20 World Cups, however, it is 4-0 in South Africa's favour but all the matches were in the group stage or the Super 8/10 stages of the tournament
In the Champions Trophy, the head-to-head stands at 1-1 with both teams winning a game each in the 2006 and 2009 editions. Who will break the tie-breaker? Whoever does, will play the grand final of Champions Trophy 2025... So yeah, no pressure!
