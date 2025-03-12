Mumbai Indians' performance in last 10 years of IPL

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indian defeated Chennai Super Kings and won the title.
IPL 2016: Mumbai Indians finished in 5th place in the standings, and did not qualify for the playoffs.
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians defeated Rising Pune Super Giants in the final and lifted the title.
IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians finished in 5th place and did not make the playoffs.
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings to lift yet another title.
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in the final and clinched the title.
IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians finished in 5th place in the standings, and were eliminated from the group stages.
IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians had a horrid season and finished in last place in the standings.
IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians reached the playoffs but were eliminated by Lucknow Super Giants in the knockout stages.
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians once again finished in last place and were eliminated from the group stages.
