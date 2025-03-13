MS Dhoni vs Shreyas Iyer - IPL captaincy record comparison after 70 matches

MS Dhoni is the most successful captain in the IPL, not just because of joint-highest number of titles (five), but also with respect to win percentage after leading Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants in a total of 26 matches
Dhoni has won 133 matches as a captain in his IPL career with a win percentage of 58.84, which is very close to what he achieved after 70 games. After 70 matches, CSK won 41 out of those with one being washed out
Dhoni also won two titles in that period as captain, back-to-back in 2010 and 2011 by the 70-match marker, while reaching in the final of the inaugural edition in 2008 and all of them for the same franchise
Dhoni has been unarguably the best captain in the IPL but Shreyas Iyer having taken a franchise to its first final in 13 seasons and another to a title, has started well
Shreyas Iyer, was handed captaincy abruptly in 2018 but has grown into the role remarkably well, first for the Delhi Capitals, then the Kolkata Knight Riders and hopefully now for the Punjab Kings
Iyer has been captain for 70 matches in the IPL and has won 40 out of those (including two Super Over wins), just one less than Dhoni
Shreyas Iyer became the first captain to lead the Delhi Capitals to a final and then delivered a title for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last year, becoming the first captain to lead two different teams into the final
Iyer, this year also became the first Indian to become captain of three different franchises and this will be his biggest challenge, to settle into a new side yet again and revive Punjab Kings with Ricky Ponting at the helm
