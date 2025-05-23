MS Dhoni vs Keiron Pollard vs Andre Russell - Stats comparison after 139 Test matches

After 139 IPL matches, MS Dhoni had amassed 3,169 runs to his name.
Keiron Pollard had scored 2,661 runs after playing 139 IPL matches.
Andre Russell has scored 2,651 runs after 139 IPL matches
Dhoni maintained an average of 38.64 runs after 139 IPL matches.
Keiron Pollard had maintained an average of 28.61 runs after 139 IPL matches
Andre Russell has maintained an average of 28.50 runs after 139 IPL matches.
MS Dhoni had hit 133 sixes after 139 IPL matches
Keiron Pollard had hit 171 sixes after 139 IPL matches
Andre Russell has hit 223 sixes after 139 IPL matches
