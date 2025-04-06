MS Dhoni batting record in run-chases in IPL since 2023 - wins vs losses

It has been a tough site, watching MS Dhoni bat and play for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 as he is getting a few and enough runs but not the important runs, not at the pace he used and particularly not in winning causes.
Winning five titles, playing innumerable knocks for the franchise in winning causes and being a father figure for CSK for 16th year in the running, Dhoni has been synonymous to the franchise but it seems the star may be waning with age, lack of agility and that power not being his best friends at 43
In run-chases especially, 'captain cool', 'taking the game deep' are terms coined because of Dhoni and his ability to stay calm under pressure and winning so many games but the stats tell a different story, in the last three seasons
Overall, Dhoni has 1,233 runs in successful run-chases for CSK in the IPL in 54 innings but the number drops down to 1,021 in defeats in 43 innings in the second innings
However, since 2023, the numbers have completely taken a downward turn for Dhoni during wins for CSK while chasing and have soared up during losses. A complete 180-degree swap
MS Dhoni has scored just three runs in four innings while chasing in wins for CSK in 2023, while striking at 33.33. Since IPL 2024 especially, Dhoni due to a dodgy knee has chosen to come into bat in the last 3-4 overs only by the time, if the team is winning, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter has to just fulfil the formalities
In losses surprisingly, Dhoni has played seven innings, scoring 196 runs at a strike rate of 178.18 and an average of 98 while being dismissed only twice including a 17 balls 32*, a 16-ball 37* and even a 16-ball 30* earlier this season against RCB. The stats show that Dhoni has gotten more time and balls to play when CSK have undergone a collapse or have already lost the game and has been able to score some inconsequential runs for his side
Will this be the last year for MS Dhoni, who knows? But CSK fan know that his presence isn't helping the team anymore and it feels much like absence with his powers fading away and the team's non-existent middle-order still being dependent on him. CSK have already lost three matches in a row and they need to arrest the slide quickly, otherwise this could go very wrong
