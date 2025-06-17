Most wins as captain in T20 cricket; Faf du Plessis leaves two-time T20 WC winner behind

 Most wins as captain in T20 cricket; Faf du Plessis leaves two-time T20 WC winner&nbsp;behind

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Faf du Plessis-led Texas Super Kings registered their third win of the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) season in California and the skipper, became the third-most successful captain in T20 history after the Monday result against the Seattle Orcas. Du Plessis has 106 wins to his name in 201 matches, one more than Daren Sammy. Take a look at the full list-

Image Source : MLC

193 - MS Dhoni (in 331 matches)

Image Source : Getty

143 - Rohit Sharma (in 225 matches)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

105 - Daren Sammy (in 208 matches)

Image Source : Getty

103 - James Vince (in 208 matches)

Image Source : Getty

100 - Virat Kohli (in 193 matches)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

98 - Gautam Gambhir (in 170 matches)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

93 - Shoaib Malik (in 149 matches)

Image Source : Getty

93 - Sarfaraz Ahmed (in 160 matches)

Image Source : Getty

92 - Kieron Pollard (in 199 matches)

Image Source : CPL T20/Getty

