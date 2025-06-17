Most wins as captain in T20 cricket; Faf du Plessis leaves two-time T20 WC winner behind

Faf du Plessis-led Texas Super Kings registered their third win of the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) season in California and the skipper, became the third-most successful captain in T20 history after the Monday result against the Seattle Orcas. Du Plessis has 106 wins to his name in 201 matches, one more than Daren Sammy. Take a look at the full list-

Image Source : MLC