Most wins as captain in T20 cricket; Faf du Plessis leaves two-time T20 WC winner behind

Faf du Plessis-led Texas Super Kings registered their third win of the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) season in California and the skipper, became the third-most successful captain in T20 history after the Monday result against the Seattle Orcas. Du Plessis has 106 wins to his name in 201 matches, one more than Daren Sammy. Take a look at the full list-
193 - MS Dhoni (in 331 matches)
143 - Rohit Sharma (in 225 matches)
105 - Daren Sammy (in 208 matches)
103 - James Vince (in 208 matches)
100 - Virat Kohli (in 193 matches)
98 - Gautam Gambhir (in 170 matches)
93 - Shoaib Malik (in 149 matches)
93 - Sarfaraz Ahmed (in 160 matches)
92 - Kieron Pollard (in 199 matches)
