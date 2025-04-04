Most wickets for one team in T20 cricket, Sunil Narine joins elite list with double ton for KKR

Sunil Narine became only the second bowler in T20 cricket history to take 200 wickets for one team as he completed the double ton playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Narine joined Samit Patel in the elite list. Take a look at the bowlers with most wickets in T20s for one team
208 wickets - Samit Patel (Nottinghamshire) in 215 innings (2003-2023)
199 wickets - Chris Wood (Hampshire) in 185 innings (2010-2024)
195 wickets - Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians) in 137 innings (2009-2019)
193 wickets - David Payne (Gloucestershire) in 140 innings (2010-2024)
168 wickets - Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians) in 136 innings (2013-2024)
165 wickets - Sean Abbott (Sydney Sixers) in 109 innings (2014-2025)
164 wickets - Tim Southee (New Zealand) in 123 innings (2009-2024)
162 wickets - Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) in 96 innings (2015-2024)
159 wickets - Andrew Tye (Perth Scorchers) in 112 innings (2014-2025)
