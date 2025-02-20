Mohammed Shami clinched 74 wickets in 33 matches and is at the top of the table.
Zaheer Khan ranks second with 71 scalps in 44 matches.
Jasprit Bumrah clinched 68 wickets in 43 matches.
Ravindra Jadeja claimed 65 wickets in 62 matches.
Star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took 59 wickets in 43 innings.
Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh cliched 50 wickets in 53 matches and is sixth on the table.
Former cricketer Javagal Srinath clinched 47 wickets in 37 matches.
