Most wickets as captain in IPL, Hardik Pandya leaves Anil Kumble behind

Hardik Pandya moved up to second place on the leading wicket-takers list for captains in IPL history after twin strikes against the RCB. Hardik has 32 wickets to his name as captain in the IPL, two more than Anil Kumble and is just behind Shane Warne. Take a look at the full list-

57 - Shane Warne (RR) - in 54 innings (2008-2011)

30 - Anil Kumble (RCB) - in 26 innings (2009-2010)

25 - R Ashwin (KXIP) - in 28 innings (2018-2019)

22 - Pat Cummins (SRH) - in 21 innings (2024-2025)

20 - Zaheer Khan (DD) - in 23 innings (2016-2017)

18 - Yuvraj Singh (KXIP, PWI) - in 28 innings (2008-2011)

17 - Daniel Vettori (RCB) - in 22 innings (2011-12)

13 - Sam Curran (PBKS) - in 11 innings (2023-2024)

13 - Shane Watson (RCB/RR) - in 20 innings (2008-2017)

