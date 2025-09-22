Most T20 finals won by a player, Kieron Pollard scripts world record

Kieron Pollard, with his fifth title with the Trinbago Knight Riders, won his 18th T20 title, the most by any player in history. Pollard, who was adjudged the Player of the Tournament, was instrumental in TKR's title run and the 38-year-old left his good mate and now the head coach Dwayne Bravo behind. Take a look at the full list-
Image Source : @TKRiders
Dwayne Bravo - 17 wins in 26 Finals (Lost 9)
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Shoaib Malik - 16 wins in 22 Finals (Lost 6)
Image Source : @CPL T20
Sunil Narine - 12 wins in 19 Finals (Lost 7)
Image Source : AP
Andre Russell - 11 wins in 17 Finals (Lost 6)
Image Source : @TKRiders
Rohit Sharma - 11 wins in 12 Finals (Lost one)
Image Source : AP
Colin Munro - 10 wins in 14 Finals (Lost 4)
Image Source : @TKRiders
