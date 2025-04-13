Most T20 centuries among Indians, Abhishek Sharma inches closer to Kohli, Rohit

 Most T20 centuries among Indians, Abhishek Sharma inches closer to Kohli,&nbsp;Rohit

Abhishek Sharma led Sunrisers Hyderabad's turnaround after four consecutive losses with his seventh T20 century and his first one in the IPL off just 40 balls as the Orange Army chased down 246 runs against Punjab Kings without breaking a sweat. Take a look at full list of Indian players with most centuries in T20 cricket-

Ishan Kishan (SRH, MI, East Zone, India, GL, Jharkhand) - 4 hundreds (189 innings)

Tilak Varma (Hyderabad, India A, MI, India) - 4 hundreds (104 innings)

Suryakumar Yadav (KKR, MI, Mumbai, India) - 6 hundreds (290 innings)

Sanju Samson (Kerala, DD, RR, India) - 6 hundreds (287 innings)

KL Rahul (KXIP, RCB, DC, LSG, Karnataka, India, SRH) - 6 hundreds (216 innings)

Shubman Gill (Punjab, KKR, GT, India) - 6 hundreds (148 innings)

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Maharashtra, CSK, India) - 6 hundreds (144 innings)

Rohit Sharma (Deccan, MI, Mumbai, India) - 8 hundreds (439 innings)

Virat Kohli (Delhi, RCB, India) - 9 hundreds (387 innings)

