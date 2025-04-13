Most T20 centuries among Indians, Abhishek Sharma inches closer to Kohli, Rohit

Abhishek Sharma led Sunrisers Hyderabad's turnaround after four consecutive losses with his seventh T20 century and his first one in the IPL off just 40 balls as the Orange Army chased down 246 runs against Punjab Kings without breaking a sweat. Take a look at full list of Indian players with most centuries in T20 cricket-
Image Source : AP
Ishan Kishan (SRH, MI, East Zone, India, GL, Jharkhand) - 4 hundreds (189 innings)
Image Source : Getty
Tilak Varma (Hyderabad, India A, MI, India) - 4 hundreds (104 innings)
Image Source : Getty
Suryakumar Yadav (KKR, MI, Mumbai, India) - 6 hundreds (290 innings)
Image Source : AP
Sanju Samson (Kerala, DD, RR, India) - 6 hundreds (287 innings)
Image Source : Getty
KL Rahul (KXIP, RCB, DC, LSG, Karnataka, India, SRH) - 6 hundreds (216 innings)
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Shubman Gill (Punjab, KKR, GT, India) - 6 hundreds (148 innings)
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Ruturaj Gaikwad (Maharashtra, CSK, India) - 6 hundreds (144 innings)
Image Source : AP
Rohit Sharma (Deccan, MI, Mumbai, India) - 8 hundreds (439 innings)
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Virat Kohli (Delhi, RCB, India) - 9 hundreds (387 innings)
Image Source : AP
Next : Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Rajat Patidar - Stats comparison after 32 IPL matches