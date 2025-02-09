Shahid Afridi smashed 351 sixes in 398 ODIs.
India captain Rohit Sharma hit 334 sixes in ODI cricket history. He smashed them in 267 matches.
Chris Gayle smashed 331 sixes in 301 ODIs that he played.
Sanath Jayasuriya hit 270 sixes in 445 ODIs.
In 350 ODIs, MS Dhoni smashed 229 sixes.
Eoin Morgan hit 220 sixes in 248 ODIs.
Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers hit 204 sixes in 228 ODIs.
Brendon McCullum smacked 200 sixes in 260 ODIs.
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar hit 195 sixes in 463 matches.
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has hit 190 sixes in 311 ODI matches.
