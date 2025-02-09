 Most sixes in ODIs - Rohit Sharma surpasses Chris Gayle

Most sixes in ODIs - Rohit Sharma surpasses Chris Gayle

Image Source : Getty

Shahid Afridi smashed 351 sixes in 398 ODIs.

Image Source : Getty

India captain Rohit Sharma hit 334 sixes in ODI cricket history. He smashed them in 267 matches.

Image Source : Getty

Chris Gayle smashed 331 sixes in 301 ODIs that he played.

Image Source : Getty

Sanath Jayasuriya hit 270 sixes in 445 ODIs.

Image Source : Getty

In 350 ODIs, MS Dhoni smashed 229 sixes.

Image Source : Getty

Eoin Morgan hit 220 sixes in 248 ODIs.

Image Source : Getty

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers hit 204 sixes in 228 ODIs.

Image Source : Getty

Brendon McCullum smacked 200 sixes in 260 ODIs.

Image Source : Getty

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar hit 195 sixes in 463 matches.

Image Source : Getty

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has hit 190 sixes in 311 ODI matches.

Image Source : Getty

Next : Top 9 players with most outfield catches in Tests

Click to read more..