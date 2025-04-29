Most sixes by a player in an innings in IPL, Vaibhav Suryavanshi equals Indian record

Vaibhav Suryavanshi shattered multiple records of IPL and in T20 cricket, smashing a 35-ball century in just his third game. At 14 years and 32 days, the Bihar southpaw became the youngest to smash an IPL ton and also smashed 11 sixes in his innings, joint-most by an Indian batter in an innings in the tournament. Take a look at the full list-
Image Source : AP
11 - Murali Vijay (CSK) vs RR during 127 off 56 - Chennai, 2010
Image Source : IPL (File)
10 - Sanju Samson (RR) vs RCB during 92* off 45 - Bengaluru, 2018
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
10 - Shreyas Iyer (DD) vs KKR during 93* off 40 - Delhi, 2018
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
10 - Shubman Gill (GT) vs MI during 129 off 60 - Ahmedabad, 2023
Image Source : Getty
10 - Abhishek Sharma (SRH) vs PBKS during 141 off 55 - Hyderabad, 2025
Image Source : AP
9 - Yuvraj Singh (RCB) vs DD during 68* off 29 - Bengaluru, 2014
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
9 - Rishabh Pant (DD) vs GL during 97 off 43 - Delhi, 2017
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
9 - Dinesh Karthik (KKR) vs RR during 97* off 50 - Kolkata, 2019
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
9 - Hardik Pandya (MI) vs KKR during 91 off 34 - Kolkata, 2019
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
