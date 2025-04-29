Most sixes by a player in an innings in IPL, Vaibhav Suryavanshi equals Indian record

Vaibhav Suryavanshi shattered multiple records of IPL and in T20 cricket, smashing a 35-ball century in just his third game. At 14 years and 32 days, the Bihar southpaw became the youngest to smash an IPL ton and also smashed 11 sixes in his innings, joint-most by an Indian batter in an innings in the tournament. Take a look at the full list-

Image Source : AP