Most runs in IPL after 30 innings, Sai Sudharsan only Indian on the list

Sai Sudharsan continued his smashing IPL form, scoring a magnificent 82 on Wednesday for the Gujarat Titans against the Rajasthan Royals and was the second-highest run-getter (1,307) after 30 innings. Sudharsan was the only Indian on the list with 1,000-plus runs. Take a look-
Shaun Marsh (Kings XI Punjab) - 1,338 runs in 30 innings
Chris Gayle (KKR, RCB) - 1,141 runs in 30 innings
Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 1,096 runs in 30 innings
Matthew Hayden (Chennai Super Kings) - 1,082 runs in 30 innings
Mike Hussey (Chennai Super Kings) - 1,064 runs in 30 innings
Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 1,058 runs in 30 innings
Sachin Tendulkar (975) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (977) are the other two betters closest to the top seven but just shy of the 1000-mark
