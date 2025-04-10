Most runs in IPL after 30 innings, Sai Sudharsan only Indian on the list

 Most runs in IPL after 30 innings, Sai Sudharsan only Indian on&nbsp;the&nbsp;list

Sai Sudharsan continued his smashing IPL form, scoring a magnificent 82 on Wednesday for the Gujarat Titans against the Rajasthan Royals and was the second-highest run-getter (1,307) after 30 innings. Sudharsan was the only Indian on the list with 1,000-plus runs. Take a look-

Shaun Marsh (Kings XI Punjab) - 1,338 runs in 30 innings

Chris Gayle (KKR, RCB) - 1,141 runs in 30 innings

Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 1,096 runs in 30 innings

Matthew Hayden (Chennai Super Kings) - 1,082 runs in 30 innings

Mike Hussey (Chennai Super Kings) - 1,064 runs in 30 innings

Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 1,058 runs in 30 innings

Sachin Tendulkar (975) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (977) are the other two betters closest to the top seven but just shy of the 1000-mark

